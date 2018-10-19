Bulls' Bobby Portis: Plays well in starting role

Portis finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the 76ers.

Portis took his spot in the starting lineup and began the game on fire, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the first quarter alone. He chipped in with a team-high 11 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Portis' role in the starting lineup was not confirmed until after a lot of drafts had taken place, leaving on many waiver wires. If he is available, he is worth grabbing almost everywhere at least until Lauri Markkanen (elbow) returns.