Bulls' Bobby Portis: Plays well in starting role
Portis finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the 76ers.
Portis took his spot in the starting lineup and began the game on fire, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the first quarter alone. He chipped in with a team-high 11 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Portis' role in the starting lineup was not confirmed until after a lot of drafts had taken place, leaving on many waiver wires. If he is available, he is worth grabbing almost everywhere at least until Lauri Markkanen (elbow) returns.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...