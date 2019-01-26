Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pops for double-double as starter

Portis posted 18 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes Friday in the Bulls' 106-101 loss to the Clippers.

Portis re-entered the starting five at center in place of Robin Lopez and acquitted himself well, notching his fourth double-double of 2018-19. The big man is capable of putting up consistently solid scoring and rebound totals but does little else beyond that and isn't especially efficient for a frontcourt player. He's still a useful piece for fantasy purposes, so long as his managers can stomach his lack of peripheral stats.