Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pops for double-double as starter
Portis posted 18 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes Friday in the Bulls' 106-101 loss to the Clippers.
Portis re-entered the starting five at center in place of Robin Lopez and acquitted himself well, notching his fourth double-double of 2018-19. The big man is capable of putting up consistently solid scoring and rebound totals but does little else beyond that and isn't especially efficient for a frontcourt player. He's still a useful piece for fantasy purposes, so long as his managers can stomach his lack of peripheral stats.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....