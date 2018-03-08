Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts 15 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's win

Portis provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After delivering a dud in Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Portis came to play in this one, posting his ninth double-double of the season. He managed 11 double-doubles through his first two campaigns combined, so a couple more and Portis will match that in 2017-18 alone. He has enjoyed a breakout season of sorts, though the impending return of Robin Lopez (Coach's Decision) could result in a few less minutes to go around for Portis and the rest of the regulars in the frontcourt rotation.