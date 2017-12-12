Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts career-high 23 points in Monday's win

Portis poured in 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 108-85 win over the Celtics.

Portis finished with a career high in scoring while matching his career high in made threes. The absence of Lauri Markkanen (sore back) paved the way for power forwards Portis and Nikola Mirotic, who thrived while the rookie sat. It's unclear whether Markkanen will be forced to miss any more time, but if he sits Portis and Mirotic would figure to benefit most from a statistical standpoint.