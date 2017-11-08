Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts monster line in Tuesday's debut

Portis provided 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Raptors.

Portis impressed in his regular season debut following an eight-game suspension due to his scuffle with teammate Nikola Mirotic. Rookie starting power forward Lauri Markkanen had by far the most modest showing of his young career in this one, but it's likely Portis will need to string at least a few more solid performances together before Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg would consider making a lineup change. With that being said, Portis clearly brought his best effort on both ends and stands to see plenty of playing time whether he's starting or coming off the bench.