Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pours in team-high 33 points

Portis racked up 33 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.

Portis nearly notched a double-double and led the Bulls in scoring, but his team would fall by a score of 125-118. He turned in a strong shooting line when all was said and done, knocking down 50.0 percent of his attempts from three while also proving effective on the glass. Portis has now notched double-digit scoring outputs in four of his previous five matchups.