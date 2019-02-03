Bulls' Bobby Portis: Pours in team-high 33 points
Portis racked up 33 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.
Portis nearly notched a double-double and led the Bulls in scoring, but his team would fall by a score of 125-118. He turned in a strong shooting line when all was said and done, knocking down 50.0 percent of his attempts from three while also proving effective on the glass. Portis has now notched double-digit scoring outputs in four of his previous five matchups.
