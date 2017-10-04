Bulls' Bobby Portis: Rebounds well Tuesday

Portis finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Portis' role on the team is somewhat cloudy after the Bulls drafted Lauri Markkanen and re-signed Nikola Mirotic, as all three play power forward. Portis stuck to his strengths Tuesday, however, rebounding well and pulling up from three. Though he struggled from the field, it can likely be attributed to him shaking the rust off for the team's first preseason affair.