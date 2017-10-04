Bulls' Bobby Portis: Rebounds well Tuesday
Portis finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Portis' role on the team is somewhat cloudy after the Bulls drafted Lauri Markkanen and re-signed Nikola Mirotic, as all three play power forward. Portis stuck to his strengths Tuesday, however, rebounding well and pulling up from three. Though he struggled from the field, it can likely be attributed to him shaking the rust off for the team's first preseason affair.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Shines in playoff debut Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Efficient in 22 minutes off bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will remain on bench•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...