Bulls' Bobby Portis: Records three steals in victory

Portis had 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over Memphis.

Portis provided a nice spark off the bench, helping guide the Bulls to the narrow victory. He is known for his ability to put up points and boards but has been better on the defensive end of late. Over the last five games, he has a combined 10 steals, something that is out of ordinary for Portis. If he is able to add some defense to his game it will boost his overall value now and into the future.