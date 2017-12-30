Bulls' Bobby Portis: Remains productive off bench Friday
Portis generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.
With fellow big men Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Mirotic combining for 37 shot attempts and 60 points over 28 minutes apiece, there wasn't much left over for Portis. However, the third-year pro managed to maximize his modest allotment of minutes, posting his ninth double-digit scoring effort of December in the process. Despite the fact that Portis has seen under 20 minutes in six games during the month, he's still sporting solid averages of 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games overall.
