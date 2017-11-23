Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 14, grabs eight boards in loss
Portis recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-80 loss to the Jazz.
Portis was one of the lone bright spots for the Bulls on Wednesday as the Jazz effectively shut down Chicago's backcourt. Portis might have seen more time due to Lauri Markannen's struggles on the court but he accumulated five fouls and logged only 25 minutes. Portis has played serviceably since his return from injury, but Markannen has pushed him out of the starting five indefinitely. It's hard to justify a spot for Portis on your roster due to his current usage.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Impressive in second game back•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts monster line in Tuesday's debut•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Set for backup minutes Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will return from suspension Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to make season debut next week•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Suspended eight games by Bulls•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...