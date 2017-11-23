Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 14, grabs eight boards in loss

Portis recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-80 loss to the Jazz.

Portis was one of the lone bright spots for the Bulls on Wednesday as the Jazz effectively shut down Chicago's backcourt. Portis might have seen more time due to Lauri Markannen's struggles on the court but he accumulated five fouls and logged only 25 minutes. Portis has played serviceably since his return from injury, but Markannen has pushed him out of the starting five indefinitely. It's hard to justify a spot for Portis on your roster due to his current usage.