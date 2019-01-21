Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 15 off bench

Portis had 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3PT) and five rebounds in Monday's win over the Cavs.

Robin Lopez got the starting nod at center and played 24 minutes, but Portis still got his regular run off the bench, though his 19 minutes were a ticker lower than the last two games, when he played 24 and 28 minutes, respectively. Portis also added an assist and a steal.