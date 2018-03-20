Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 16 off bench Monday
Portis scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-92 loss to the Knicks.
He's now scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over that stretch. With the Bulls' roster hit hard by injuries, Portis should continue seeing a big role as the team's primary bench scorer over the final weeks of the season.
