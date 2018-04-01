Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 18 points in 15 minutes

Portis finished with 18 points (4-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 victory over Washington.

Portis bounced back after a seven-point outing against Orlando, finishing with 18 points in 15 minutes. The rotations were unpredictable in this game and he could return to his normal workload as soon as Tuesday against the Hornets. Defense is not his strong-point but he has shown improvement on that end of the floor and he really should be owned in most formats.