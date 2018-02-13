Play

Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 19 off bench Monday

Portis scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old has been the biggest beneficiary of the Nikola Mirotic deal on the Bulls roster, averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes through five games in February -- and that includes a contest he was ejected from due to a flagrant 2 foul. Expect Portis to continue seeing plenty of shots and court time as one of the key members of Chicago's second unit in the second half.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories