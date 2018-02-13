Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 19 off bench Monday

Portis scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old has been the biggest beneficiary of the Nikola Mirotic deal on the Bulls roster, averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes through five games in February -- and that includes a contest he was ejected from due to a flagrant 2 foul. Expect Portis to continue seeing plenty of shots and court time as one of the key members of Chicago's second unit in the second half.