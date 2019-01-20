Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 21 points in Saturday's loss
Portis produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Heat.
Portis came off the bench behind Robin Lopez, but the 23-year-old reserve ended up seeing three more minutes while making the much bigger splash on the stat sheet. Portis finished with a season high scoring total, this after recording a double-double in Thursday's start against the Nuggets. Starter or not, it seems likely Portis will be the one who benefits most from Wendell Carter (thumb) being sidelined for the next couple months.
