Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores career-high 38 points Thursday
Portis scored 38 points (15-26 FG, 6-9 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Portis set many career and season-highs against Philadelphia. The forward scored a career-high 38 points while sinking a career-high six three-pointers in a season-high 34 minutes from the bench. Portis was unstoppable on offense, shooting 57.6 percent on a season-high 26 shots. Overall, Portis was critical to Chicago staying in contention before losing a late lead to the 76ers.
