Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 17 in preseason loss
Portis scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Bucks.
He led the Bulls in both court time and scoring on the night, with Kris Dunn being the only other Chicago player to reach double digits. Portis' role in the frontcourt was up in the air this season after the team added Jabari Parker in free agency and drafted Wendell Carter with the seventh overall pick, but Lauri Markkanen's elbow injury should keep the 23-year-old in the mix at least until mid-late November.
