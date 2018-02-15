Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 18 points Wednesday
Portis scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to Toronto.
Portis has been a consistent scorer as of late, scoring in double figures in six straight games. During this span, the forward is averaging 14.8 points while, aside from his only start of the season, playing as a reserve. As of late, Portis has also shot the ball rather well, sinking 52.0 percent of his 12.5 shots in his last four games. He will look to carry this momentum through the all-star break into Chicago's match-up with Philadelphia on February 22.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 19 off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Ejected Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in Monday's start•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will start Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nearly double-doubles versus Portland•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...