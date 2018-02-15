Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 18 points Wednesday

Portis scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to Toronto.

Portis has been a consistent scorer as of late, scoring in double figures in six straight games. During this span, the forward is averaging 14.8 points while, aside from his only start of the season, playing as a reserve. As of late, Portis has also shot the ball rather well, sinking 52.0 percent of his 12.5 shots in his last four games. He will look to carry this momentum through the all-star break into Chicago's match-up with Philadelphia on February 22.