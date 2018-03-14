Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 19 in Tuesday's loss

Portis scored 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

He just missed collecting his 11th double-double of the season while leading the Bulls in scoring once again. Coach Fred Hoiberg continues to shuffle around his lineup, so Portis could wind up back in the starting five before the season is done, but even in a sixth-man role the 23-year-old has some fantasy upside.