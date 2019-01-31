Bulls' Bobby Portis: Season-high 26 points in win

Portis totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block across 24 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Portis led all scorers in a dominant win for Chicago, notching a season-high point total, though his rebounding haul was unusually low. Portis came off the bench, but he's shown this season that he doesn't need a starting role or a lot of minutes to make an impact on the game.