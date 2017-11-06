Bulls' Bobby Portis: Set for backup minutes Tuesday
Portis (suspension) is expected to come off the bench and see his first minutes of the season Tuesday against Toronto, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Portis was suspended eight-games for his role in a skirmish that sent teammate Nikola Mirotic to the hospital a few days before the start of the regular season, but with the suspension now up, the Arkansas product will move into what should be a regular bench role going forward. Coach Fred Hoiberg intimated that Portis will be the backup to rookie Lauri Markkanen on Tuesday, and the absence of David Nwaba (ankle) for the next two-plus weeks -- as well as that of Mirotic (face), who's still recovering -- could result in a slight bump in minutes for Portis.
