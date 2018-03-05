Bulls' Bobby Portis: Set to start at center Monday
Portis will start at center Monday against the Celtics, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Portis has spent the bulk of the season as the team's primary backup power forward, but coach Fred Hoiberg will experiment with a smaller lineup Monday, featuring Portis at the five with Lauri Markkanen at the four. Portis played 34 minutes in Friday's win over Dallas, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Arkansas product has scored in double-figures in 11 consecutive games.
