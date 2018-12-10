Bulls' Bobby Portis: Slated for minutes limit
Portis will have his playing time capped in the range of 20-24 minutes Monday night against the Kings, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
As expected, Portis will face some limitations in his first game back from a long injury layoff, but he won't be restricted to the point that he can't make a tangible impact. The forward is still a rather risky DFS play, however, and it may take several games until his longer-term role is solidified.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...