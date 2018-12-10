Bulls' Bobby Portis: Slated for minutes limit

Portis will have his playing time capped in the range of 20-24 minutes Monday night against the Kings, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

As expected, Portis will face some limitations in his first game back from a long injury layoff, but he won't be restricted to the point that he can't make a tangible impact. The forward is still a rather risky DFS play, however, and it may take several games until his longer-term role is solidified.