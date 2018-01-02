Bulls' Bobby Portis: Solid contributor off bench Monday

Portis pitched in 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 17 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Portis, Nikola Mirotic and Lauri Markkanen once again worked together seamlessly to generate another impressive night for the Bulls' frontcourt, combining for 51 points. The 22-year-old Portis once again found a way to parlay modest playing time into solid production, and he's now posted three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts despite playing no more than 18 minutes in any of those contests. While there's always the possibility that his scoring takes a hit on a night when his minutes are relatively scarce, Portis continues to be an above-average contributor on the glass irrespective of playing time on the majority of nights.