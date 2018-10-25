Bulls' Bobby Portis: Sprains MCL, out 'several weeks'
Portis has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be out "several weeks", Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Portis had been playing well before suffering the injury, averaging 12.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block in 31.0 minutes. With him sidelined for likely a month, Jabari Parker and Justin Holiday are candidates to see expanded roles. More specific information on Portis' timetable may be available once he reaches milestones in his recovery.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will undergo scan on knee Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Plays well in starting role•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Fills it up in start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Joining starting five Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 17 in preseason loss•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops 21 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times