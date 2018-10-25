Bulls' Bobby Portis: Sprains MCL, out 'several weeks'

Portis has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be out "several weeks", Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Portis had been playing well before suffering the injury, averaging 12.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block in 31.0 minutes. With him sidelined for likely a month, Jabari Parker and Justin Holiday are candidates to see expanded roles. More specific information on Portis' timetable may be available once he reaches milestones in his recovery.