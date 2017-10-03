Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting preseason opener
Portis will start the Bulls' preseason opener against the Pelicans, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Portis will get the nod at power forward Tuesday, but he could just be a placeholder, as the Bulls will be without rookie Lauri Markkanen, who's expected to compete for the starting spot. Portis saw time in 64 games last season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent (1.5 attempts/game) from three.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Shines in playoff debut Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Efficient in 22 minutes off bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will remain on bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Goes for career-high 22 points•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...