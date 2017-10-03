Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting preseason opener

Portis will start the Bulls' preseason opener against the Pelicans, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis will get the nod at power forward Tuesday, but he could just be a placeholder, as the Bulls will be without rookie Lauri Markkanen, who's expected to compete for the starting spot. Portis saw time in 64 games last season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent (1.5 attempts/game) from three.