Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting Saturday

Portis, with Lauri Markkanen (rest) out, will draw the start at power forward for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Portis hasn't seen much run as of late, averaging 18.3 minutes over the past four games. But, that will likely change Saturday. In three starts this season, Portis has averaged 13.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 29.8 minutes.