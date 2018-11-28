Bulls' Bobby Portis: Still 'a ways away'
Portis (knee) went through non-contact practice but remains without a firm timetable, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. "They are still a ways away," Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday with regard to both Portis and teammate Kris Dunn. "We are not going to get too far ahead of ourselves with those guys, being injuries to their knees."
Portis progressing to practice, even on a limited basis, in an encouraging development, but it remains to be seen when he'll be back on the floor in a game setting. Hoiberg did go on to say that both Portis and Dunn will go through "a lot more strenuous" workout Wednesday, so perhaps more details will emerge after that session. Either way, at this point Portis likely won't be back on the court until sometime in mid-December.
