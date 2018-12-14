Bulls' Bobby Portis: Strong effort off bench
Portis contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City on Thursday.
Portis saw a slight bump in minutes of that of his season debut on Monday, and as was the case in that contest, he provided another strong stat line. The 23-year-old figures to remain in a second-unit role behind Lauri Markkanen, but it should be one that will afford him a solid amount of minutes with which to provide his typically fruitful returns in both points and rebounds.
