Bulls' Bobby Portis: Suspended eight games by Bulls
Portis has been suspended for eight games by the Bulls following an altercation with teammate Nikola Mirotic at Tuesday's practice, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's unclear if Portis will face additional discipline by the league, as the eight-game suspension was handed down by the Bulls' organization. With both him and Mirotic (face) out for an extended period of time, Lauri Markkanen will probably see the bulk of the run at power forward.
