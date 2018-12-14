Bulls' Bobby Portis: To see uptick in minutes

Portis is expected to log 24-to-26 minutes in Thursday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Portis missed 23 games with a knee injury, but after returning to action Monday against Sacramento, he's in line to see a healthy chunk of minutes. Chandler Hutchison is out due to an illness, which figures to be one of the reasons Portis will receive a slight uptick in playing time.