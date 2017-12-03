Bulls' Bobby Portis: Unable to take contact Sunday

Portis (arm) was unable to take contact during Sunday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis had to sit out Friday's game against the Kings with a right arm injury and the fact that he still can't take contact likely means he's dealing with some lingering discomfort. With the Bulls slated to play the Cavaliers on Monday, Portis can tentatively be considered questionable, though his lack of contact Sunday likely means he's trending towards missing a second straight contest. Keep an eye out for another update following Monday's morning shootaround.