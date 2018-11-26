Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will go through non-contact practice
Portis (knee) will take part in a non-contact practice Tuesday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Portis is still working back from a sprained MCL, and while he's without a firm return date, this is certainly a step in the right direction. Once Portis returns -- likely sometime in early-December -- he'll be back in the mix at forward, a position that could be a bit crowded given the presence of Jabari Parker, as well as the impending return of Lauri Markkanen.
