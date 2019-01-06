Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will have 20-minute restriction Sunday

Portis will face a minutes-restriction of 20 minutes in Sunday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis missed the Bulls' last seven games with a sprained right ankle, so it's no surprise that he will be placed on a minutes limit. He's only averaging 24.4 minutes in the nine games he's played this season, so it's possible his role could remain similar. He will likely remain on a minutes-restriction for a couple games.