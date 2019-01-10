Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will have 24 minute restriction Wednesday
Portis will have a 24 minute restriction for Wednesday's game against the Trailblazers.
Portis' minute's restriction has increased from 20 on Sunday, up to 24 for Wednesday. This will be Portis' second game back after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle. It's not clear if he will continue to have a minutes restriction following this game or not.
