Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will make return Monday

Portis (knee) will make his return off the bench Monday night against the Kings, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Portis hasn't played in well over a month, last taking the court on Oct. 24 before going down with a sprained right knee. The Arkansas product has been working his way back up to full speed over the last several days, and he'll return in a bench capacity Monday, while likely facing a minutes restriction. Portis had a few notable games before the injury -- highlighted by a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double on opening night -- but it's unclear how he'll fit back into the rotation with Lauri Markkanen now healthy, and Jabari Parker still looming as an option at both forward spots.