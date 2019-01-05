Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will play Sunday
Portis (ankle) will play Sunday against Brooklyn, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
As expected, Portis will take the court Sunday against the Nets. The big man has missed the past seven games with a sprained right ankle, and has only managed to appear in nine total games during his injury-plagued season. He's been productive when he's played, and is averaging 11.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting a rough 41.3 percent form the field and 68.2 percent form the line in 24.4 minutes per game this year.
