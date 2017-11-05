Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will return from suspension Tuesday

Portis has finished serving his eight-game suspension and will return for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Portis was suspended for the last eight games after punching teammate Nikola Mirotic (concussion) during a practice prior to the regular season. He'll be eligible to return Tuesday, though it's unclear exactly what his role will be. Rookie Lauri Markkanen has played very well and will likely remain with the top unit at power forward, so that leaves Portis to serve as his backup, at least until Mirotic is healthy enough to make a return. That being said, Portis should still have a steady role off the bench for the time being.