Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will return Tuesday
Portis (elbow) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
It turns out that Portis' sprained elbow will be short-lived, as the former first-round pick will make his return to action Tuesday versus the Lakers following a one-game absence. Portis will presumably battle starter Lauri Markkanen for minutes at the power-forward position moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Continues producing on second unit•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will have 24 minute restriction Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Heads bench scoring effort•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.