Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will return Tuesday

Portis (elbow) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

It turns out that Portis' sprained elbow will be short-lived, as the former first-round pick will make his return to action Tuesday versus the Lakers following a one-game absence. Portis will presumably battle starter Lauri Markkanen for minutes at the power-forward position moving forward.

