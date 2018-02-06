Play

Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will start Monday

Portis will draw the start Monday against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With usual starter Lauri Makkanen still out following the birth of his child, Portis will jump into the starting lineup. Portis has averaged 26.5 minutes in the two games since Nikola Mirotic was traded to New Orleans, up from the 20.6 minutes he was averaging prior to the trade.

