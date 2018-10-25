Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will undergo scan on knee Thursday
Portis suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's game against the Hornets and will undergo a scan on that knee Thursday.
The severity of Portis' knee injury is unknown at this time, however more answers should come out after the scan. He's had a strong start to the season thus far, averaging 12.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over 31.0 minutes per game. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Hornets, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
