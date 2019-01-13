Bulls' Bobby Portis: Won't play Saturday

Portis (elbow) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Portis was listed as a game-time decision with the elbow sprain but apparently didn't show enough in warmups. The 23-year-old will have a few days to rest before the Bulls face the Lakers on Tuesday as the Bulls will have to adjust their second unit Saturday.

