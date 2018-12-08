Bulls' Bobby Portis: Won't play Saturday
Portis (knee) is out Saturday against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Portis is expected to be back soon, but his return won't occur Saturday. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Kings.
