Bulls' Brandon Sampson: Electric scoring performance
Sampson tallied 32 points (11-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block in Sunday's game against the Red Claws.
Sampson pieced together a decent shooting day and finished with the team lead in points scored, but it wasn't enough to hand his team the victory. Windy City would fall 121-113 after getting outscored 35-23 in the final quarter of play. The 6-5 guard continues to impress this season in the G League, boosting his scoring average to 17.9 ppg through 31 contests (30 starts) this year.
