Sampson played 12 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 105-89 win over the Heat, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.

One of Chicago's two-way players, Sampson has seen most of his action with the G League's Windy City Bulls since signing with the team in late December. However, with five players sitting out Wednesday, Sampson was able to dress for the NBA team and made his debut early in the second quarter. This was a decent showing for Sampson, but he'll have a tough time sticking in the rotation Saturday in Charlotte if Zach LaVine (ankle) is back for that contest.