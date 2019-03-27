Sampson produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.

Sampson finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and minutes, though this was just his seventh appearance. Given the laundry list of injuries the Bulls are dealing with, the 21-year-old rookie could be in line to receive decent minutes once again during Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, at this point he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues.