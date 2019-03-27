Bulls' Brandon Sampson: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss
Sampson produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.
Sampson finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and minutes, though this was just his seventh appearance. Given the laundry list of injuries the Bulls are dealing with, the 21-year-old rookie could be in line to receive decent minutes once again during Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, at this point he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...