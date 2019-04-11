Bulls' Brandon Sampson: Scores 12 points in loss
Sampson totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block over 23 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Sampson finished Wednesday's game with double-digit points in a losing effort. The rookie from LSU ended the season with 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 14.7 minutes.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...