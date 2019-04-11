Sampson totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block over 23 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Sampson finished Wednesday's game with double-digit points in a losing effort. The rookie from LSU ended the season with 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 14.7 minutes.