Bulls' Brandon Sampson: Starting Wednesday
Sampson will start Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls' frontcourt is decimated by injuries, so Sampson will draw the first start of his career in his eighth NBA game. During Tuesday's game, he dropped 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes.
