Bulls' Bronson Koenig: Signs camp deal with Bulls
Koening signed a training camp deal with the Bulls on Wednesday, Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com reports.
After spending almost three months under a two-way contract with the Bucks and subsequently being waived, the Bulls have opted to give Koenig a shot during training camp. During five Summer League games with Milwaukee, he averaged 5.2 points and 1.0 rebound across 15.8 minutes per game. The perimeter-shooting combo-guard will have to fight for a final roster spot with the Bulls.
