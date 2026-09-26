The Bulls acquired Hield (and cash) from the Hornets on Saturday in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hield was recently traded to Charlotte on Tuesday but is on the move again to Chicago. The 33-year-old has spent time with the Pelicans, Kings, Pacers, 76ers, Warriors and Hawks throughout his career. In 765 regular-season appearances, Hield has averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 27.5 minutes per contest. He's also a career 39.5 percent shooter from deep. Hield could have a tough time earning consistent minutes with the Bulls, so his fantasy ceiling isn't very high. While he may only be used situationally, there is a small chance he will see playing time throughout the 2026-27 campaign if there are injuries.